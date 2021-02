WATCH: Thursday night high school basketball playoff highlights

Click the video to watch highlights from the SCHSL basketball playoffs Thursday night.

5A Girls

Clover 42, Ridge View 40

Wando 49, Lexington 38

Sumer 50, Summerville 31

3A Girls

Keenan 71, Blue Ridge 50

Southside 48, Lower Richland 41

Bishop England 47, Camden 39

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Loris 26

4A Boys

South Pointe 60, AC Flora 58

2A Boys

Gray Collegiate 66, York Prep 64