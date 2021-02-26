Braves extend contract for manager Brian Snitker

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024.

“I am thrilled that Brian will continue to lead our club on the field and in the clubhouse” said Alex Anthopoulos, Braves president, baseball operations and general manager. “Three consecutive division titles speak to the impact of Brian and his staff, and we are pleased that he will continue to guide our club through 2023.”

Snitker, 65, has skippered the Braves to division titles in each of the last three seasons, including a 35-25 record in 2020 to win the N.L. East by 4.0 games. Last season, he guided Atlanta to its first series win in the postseason since 2001, as the Braves advanced to the National League Championship Series. He is the only manager in franchise history to take the Braves to the postseason in three of his first four full seasons.

The 2021 season marks Snitker’s 45th in the Braves organization after signing with the club as a non-drafted free agent in 1977 and is his sixth as the major league manager. Named interim manager on May 17, 2016 and given the full-time job that October, Snitker has compiled a 353-317 (.527) record in the role. Only Bobby Cox (2,058), Fredi Gonzalez (432) and Lum Harris (379) have more victories as Braves manager since the franchise relocated to Atlanta in 1966.

Snitker was named N.L. Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in 2018 after guiding the Braves to 90 wins and the N.L. East title, an 18-win improvement from the previous season. He finished with 17-of-30 first-place votes and 116 points, 17 more than Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell. Prior to Snitker, Bobby Cox (1991, 2004-05) was the only other Braves manager to win the BBWAA N.L. Manager of the Year award. Snitker finished third in that voting in 2019 and fourth in 2020.

Snitker has had three other stints on the major-league coaching staff, including as third base coach for seven seasons, from 2007-13, under Bobby Cox and Fredi Gonzalez. He had two separate stints as the bullpen coach, first in 1985 and then from 1988-90.

He served 20 seasons as a minor-league manager, compiling an overall record of 1,301-1,309 (.498) while managing at all levels of the system and guiding five of his clubs to the postseason. He won two league titles, both coming with High-A Myrtle Beach in consecutive years (1999-2000). He was named league Manager of the Year in both seasons.

As a player, Snitker caught for four seasons, 1977-80, after signing with the Braves as a non-drafted free agent and began his coaching career as a roving instructor in 1981. He has also served as a coach in the Braves farm system for three seasons, from 1993-94 with Danville and in 1995 with Durham.