DHEC: 1,086 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 1,086 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 441,697 with 7,528 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 32,875 test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.1%.

According to the department, 915,751 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.