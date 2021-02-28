Former Gamecock Kip Bouknight gives apology after saying R-word during Clemson-Carolina broadcast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock and Golden Spikes winner Kip Bouknight has issued an apology for saying the R-word during Sunday’s South Carolina-Clemson game at Founder’s Park.

He used the word to describe how Wes Clarke has been playing man to start the season. Bouknight stated an apology later in the broadcast, then he issued a formal apology on Twitter shortly after the game ended.

I'd like to apologize for my comment in reference to Wes Clarke's stellar early season performance during today's telecast. The comment, although not intentional whatsoever, was completely inappropriate. Period. 1/ — Kip Bouknight (@kipb14) February 28, 2021

Bouknight went on to say “There is nowhere in my heart that finds it ok to be insensitive to those with special needs. I would never do that. I am deeply sorry and remorseful and again I apologize to everyone.”

The University of South Carolina issued the following statement in regard to the on-air incident:

“The comments made during today’s baseball SEC Network + telecast were inappropriate and unacceptable. The announcers for SEC Network + telecasts are employed by the USC Athletics Department. We take this matter seriously and are addressing it internally. Gamecock Athletics adheres to the Carolinian Creed, the University’s value statement, which respects the dignity of all persons.”