DHEC: 740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 444,991 with 7,592 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 25,197 molecular test results from the latest resting period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.1%.

According to the department, 997,469 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.