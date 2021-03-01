Finding love during the ongoing pandemic

The Pandemic has changed just about everything, and dating is no exception, so how what are people doing different?

(CNN) –As March marks a year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems 2021 could be the year for love. A new survey of single Americans has found that more than half of them feel optimistic this will be the year they find “the one”.

Dating, like many things, has changed since the pandemic began last year.

dating service ‘plenty of fish’ — surveyed two thousand Americans.

37 percent say they’ re most looking forward to holding hands, first kisses, and smiles without masks once the pandemic ends.

Still, 52 % percent plan to continue virtual and social distance dating through 2021.

And maybe best of all for single folks out there,

39% percent of people think “ghosting”, a person you’ve met online stop communicating with you, will become a thing of the past.