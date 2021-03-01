M. Rhett DeHart named acting U.S. Attorney for District of S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Monday, M. Rhett DeHart was named acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina. The move comes after current U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced his resignation, effective 11:59 p.m. on February 28.

Prior to taking this new role, Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart served as the district’s first assistant U.S. attorney, supervising the criminal, civil, appellate and administrative divisions in the District of South Carolina as well as serving as the primary liaison between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the chief U.S. district judge.

Since 2001, DeHart has worked on a variety of cases ranging from white-collar crime to the exploitation of children. Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart’s work has earned him the United States Attorney’s Award in 2006, 2009 and 2014, among other awards.

DeHart is a graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, graduating Order of the Coif at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

DeHart will serve in the interim role until a nominee is brought up by the president and approved by the Senate.