DHEC: 496 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 496 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 445,523 with 7,606 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 14,821 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

According to the department, 1,003,558 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.