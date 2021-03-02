Early runs lift baseball past Winthrop on Tuesday night

ROCK HILL (USC) – Joe Satterfield drove in five runs while Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster homered as the University of South Carolina baseball team erupted 16 runs in the first four innings in a 19-8 win over Winthrop Tuesday night (March 2) at Winthrop Ballpark in Rock Hill.

The Eagles got on the board first in the first. Scout McFalls led off with a single to left. He stole second and third and scored on Dillon Morton. The Gamecocks answered with five runs in the top of the second, highlighted by a three-run home run from Allen. Satterfield brought in the Gamecocks’ first run with an infield single and Josiah Sightler scored a run on a passed ball.

Satterfield drove in a pair in the third on a single to center. The Gamecocks then erupted for nine runs in the fourth on six hits. The big fly came off the bat of Eyster, who belted a three-run home run to the batter’s eye in center field.

The Gamecocks plated three in the top of the ninth, two from a double by Brennan Milone . Carolina had 16 hits on the night in winning its seventh in a row and 12th in a row dating back to last year.

Satterfield went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored while Allen went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Eyster drove in three and scored two runs and Braylen Wimmer had two hits and three runs scored.

Sightler earned the win on the mound, pitching the first three innings and allowing three hits while striking out four. Brett Thomas struck out the side in his inning of work as the Gamecocks used eight pitchers on the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina sweeps the two games against Winthrop, winning 12-4 last Tuesday night in Columbia.

Satterfield picked up his first start of the season, playing at second base and hitting eighth.

Parker Coyne , Brett Thomas , CJ Weins , Cam Tringali and Brandon Fields each made their season debuts in tonight’s win.

, , , and each made their season debuts in tonight’s win. Carolina did not have an error in tonight’s game, compared to four for the Eagles.

Sightler’s win was only the second by a starting pitcher in seven games. Thomas Farr picked up the win on Opening Day in a win over Dayton.

UP NEXT

Carolina starts a three-game series with Mercer this Friday night (March 5) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.