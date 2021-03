Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published for portraying people in offensive ways

CNN– Six of Dr. Seuss’ books are on their way to becoming extinct. Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it will stop publishing certain books because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

The statement was released Tuesday, which just happens to be Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Some of the books include: “If I Ran the Zoo,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “the cat’s quizzer.”