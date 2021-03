Gamecock baseball game time moved Friday

COLUMBIA — The Gamecock baseball team’s series opener with Mercer Friday, March 5 at Founders Park will now start at 4 p.m. Saturday’s game remains at 4 p.m. while Sunday’s game starts at noon and will be televised on SEC Network.

SOUTH CAROLINA-MERCER SERIES

Friday, March 5 – 4 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Saturday, March 6 – 4 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Sunday, March 7 – 12 p.m. (SEC Network)

The Gamecocks are 7-0 after topping Winthrop 19-8 on Tuesday night.