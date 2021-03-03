Saluda girls win first state championship in school history

The Saluda girls basketball team is officially the state champion.

Jeanette Wilder’s team captured the 2A title Wednesday afternoon at USC Aiken, topping Silver Bluff 61-41 for the team’s first state championship in school history.

Kalisha Hill was outstanding for the Tigers. She finished her championship performance with 34 points, 20 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The last time Saluda made an appearance in the state finals was 1953 and before Wednesday, the school had never won a state championship.