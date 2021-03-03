SC State revises schedule, opening spring season with new opponent Saturday

ORANGEBURG, SC— After 15 months without playing football, SC State has announced a revised 2021 Spring Football Schedule Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will open the spring season at home Saturday (March 6th) against SWAC foe Alabama A&M in a 1:30 p.m. start at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Following the Battle of the Bulldogs, Delaware State travels to Orangeburg on March 13th for a 1:30 MEAC showdown.

Coach Pough and the Bulldogs will wrap up the spring schedule on the road at Alabama State on April 3rd at 2 pm EST and at Delaware State on April 17th time is TBD.