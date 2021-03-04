DHEC: 819 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 819 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases 447,085 with 7,660 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 21,020 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.5%.

According to the department, 1,027,643 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.