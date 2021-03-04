SCHSL postponed 5A girls basketball championship, citing COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League announced on Thursday that the AAAAA Girls’State Basketball Championship between Clover High School and Sumter High School has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

“We are working with both Clover High and Sumter High administration to confirm an appropriate venue to complete this year’s Basketball State Championships. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding to do what is best for both the student-athletes as well as their dedicated fan base,” states Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

The game, originally scheduled to be played at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. The make-up date will be scheduled no later than Saturday, March 20.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.