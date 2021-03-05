(14) Gamecock baseball stays perfect with 5-1 win over Mercer Friday

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team opened its three-game series with Mercer with a 5-1 win Friday night at Founders Park.

Each team had six hits on the night, but the Gamecocks had three of the extra-base variety, including a two-run home run from Braylen Wimmer in the fourth, his fourth of the season. Mercer answered with a run in the fourth, but Carolina responded with two in the fifth on an RBI single by Andrew Eyster and a bases loaded hit by pitch to Colin Burgess .

The scoring ended in the seventh as David Mendham drove in Wes Clarke with a sacrifice fly to center.

Thomas Farr picked up the win for the Gamecocks, striking out five and allowing six hits and a run with three walks in 5.1 innings pitched. Andrew Peters came on and did not allow a hit in 2.2 innings of relief, striking out five. Jack Mahoney pitched a perfect ninth as the Gamecocks moved to 8-0 on the year.

Eyster had two hits to lead the Carolina offense, while Clarke scored two runs and Wimmer drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina moves to 8-0 on the year for the first time since the 2016 season.

now has 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work. He has allowed just one hits and walked one in 2021. Wes Clarke reached base three times in tonight’s game with a single and two walks. His on-base percentage is now at .700.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Mercer continue its three-game set on Saturday (March 6) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.