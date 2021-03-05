DHEC: 1,079 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 36 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 1,079 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths in the state. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 448,275 with 7,697 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 26,486 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.7%

According to the department, 1,106,945 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.