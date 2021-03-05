DHEC making final preparations for phase 1B of vaccination plan, beginning Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is making final preparations to enter phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, beginning Monday. During a news conference Friday afternoon, DHEC officials reminded that if you are uncertain about whether or not you are in phase 1B, it includes those 55 and older, those who cannot work from home, and those who are in frequent close contact with others on the job.

