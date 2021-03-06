River Bluff upsets Dorman to capture first state championship

AIKEN, S.C. — Winning the first state championship in program history is difficult no matter the circumstances. Doing it against a four-time defending champ is even harder.

The River Bluff Gators did just that, knocking off Dorman 57-45 in the SCHSL 5A State Championship. The Cavaliers had won the last four straight 5A titles coming into this year.

Senior Myles Jenkins was the star for the Gators in this upset win, putting up 31 points and bringing down eight rebounds to lead River Bluff.