DHEC: 562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 450,578 with 7,748 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 20,552 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.7%.

According to the department, 1,237,749 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.