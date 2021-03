Lottery officials: $200,000 winning ticket sold in Irmo, not yet claimed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say someone out there is holding a lottery ticket worth $200,000. According to the SC Lottery, the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Baps Irmo LLC on Broad River Road.

Check those tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.