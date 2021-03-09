DHEC: 425 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 425 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 451,026 with 7,751 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 12,678 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, 1,251,945 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.