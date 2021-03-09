Lawson named second team all-SEC by league coaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – South Carolina junior guard AJ Lawson was honored with SEC postseason accolades today from the league’s coaches, as the Toronto, Canada, native was named Second Team All-SEC. It is the second-career postseason honor for Lawson, who was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019.
Lawson enters SEC Tournament action this week averaging a team high 16.9 points per game, while also collecting 4.1 rebounds, dishing out 1.3 assists and collecting 1.5 steals per game. His points per game rank fourth in the SEC (overall games), and his steals per outing is tied for 10th in the league. Lawson has made his mark beyond the arc this season, as his 35.6 percent from range is second in the league, and his 163 career 3-pointers ranks eighth in Carolina history. He has 16 games this season with multiple makes from 3-point range, with 13 games with three or more from beyond the arc, and he ranks 26th in the nation this season with 2.90 made 3s per game.
Earlier this season, Lawson scored the 1,000th point of his career, becoming the 47th member of the Carolina 1,000-point club. He has 17 double-figure scoring games this season, and 58 for his career, and he has led or shared the team lead in scoring 10 times this season and 32 times during his time in the Garnet and Black. He also has 10 games scoring 20 or more points this season, including a career high 30 in the home win over Texas A&M. Lawson’s selection to the Second Team marks the sixth straight season that Carolina has had a member of the coaches First or Second Team.
South Carolina is the 11-seed at this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, and begins postseason action on Thursday, March 11, at approximately 9:30 ET versus sixth-seed Ole Miss. The matchup will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Below is the full list of coaches postseason awards:
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama