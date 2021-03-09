Lawson named second team all-SEC by league coaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – South Carolina junior guard AJ Lawson was honored with SEC postseason accolades today from the league’s coaches, as the Toronto, Canada, native was named Second Team All-SEC. It is the second-career postseason honor for Lawson, who was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019.

Lawson enters SEC Tournament action this week averaging a team high 16.9 points per game, while also collecting 4.1 rebounds, dishing out 1.3 assists and collecting 1.5 steals per game. His points per game rank fourth in the SEC (overall games), and his steals per outing is tied for 10th in the league. Lawson has made his mark beyond the arc this season, as his 35.6 percent from range is second in the league, and his 163 career 3-pointers ranks eighth in Carolina history. He has 16 games this season with multiple makes from 3-point range, with 13 games with three or more from beyond the arc, and he ranks 26th in the nation this season with 2.90 made 3s per game.

Earlier this season, Lawson scored the 1,000th point of his career, becoming the 47th member of the Carolina 1,000-point club. He has 17 double-figure scoring games this season, and 58 for his career, and he has led or shared the team lead in scoring 10 times this season and 32 times during his time in the Garnet and Black. He also has 10 games scoring 20 or more points this season, including a career high 30 in the home win over Texas A&M. Lawson’s selection to the Second Team marks the sixth straight season that Carolina has had a member of the coaches First or Second Team.

South Carolina is the 11-seed at this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, and begins postseason action on Thursday, March 11, at approximately 9:30 ET versus sixth-seed Ole Miss. The matchup will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Below is the full list of coaches postseason awards:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson , South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama