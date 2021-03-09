Ridge View names Derek Howard as next head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School has named Derek Howard as its next football coach. Coach Howard has completed four successful years as the head football coach at Wilson High School in Florence, SC, and returns to the school where he previously served as the first quarterback in school history as well as offensive coordinator.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Coach Derek Howard home to Ridge View High School as our Head Football Coach. He is a true Blazer, and I am confident that he will continue the tradition of excellence within our Football program. He is going to be a tremendous asset to our school and our community,” said Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth, Principal of Ridge View High School.

“It feels amazing to have an opportunity to come home and serve the community that has been so supportive of me,” said Coach Howard. “We will continue to set the tone as a premier football program in South Carolina that creates next level trends and plays a brand of football that is fast, exciting and hard nosed.”

Coach Howard played his college football at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and has been coaching football for 16 years. Routinely his offenses have ranked in the top 10 in South Carolina in production.

“Coach Howard brings cutting-edge football and an enormous amount of experience to our Football program at Ridge View High School. Fans and our community alike will be excited to see how hard his kids will play and how skilled they will be. We can’t wait to see what Coach Howard will be able to do with our program,” said Brian Rosefield, Ridge View High School Athletic Director.