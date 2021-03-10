DHEC: 507 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 507 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 451,597 with 7,768 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 17,134 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, 1,292,104 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.