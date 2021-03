Southern Living names Darius Rucker ‘Southerner of the Year’

ABC TEAM (WPDE)– Congratulations Darius Rucker! The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman turned solo success was named ‘Southerner of the Year’ by Southern Living Magazine.

The magazine says it gave the South Carolina native the award for his charitable work, including raising two million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.