DHEC: 359 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 359 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 452,004 with 7,803 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 14,211 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.4%.

According to the department, 1,326,547 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.