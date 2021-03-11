DHEC Board of Directors discusses phase 1B vaccination effort and ways to improve vaccine outreach

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– During the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Board of Directors meeting Thursday, the first item on the agenda was the COVID-19 vaccination. Officials say they believe the transition to phase 1B is going smoothly.

They also discussed ways to get community organizations more involved in the distribution process, and how to reach those in need of the vaccine who are homebound.