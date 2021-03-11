Health officials release new guidelines for nursing home visitation

CNN– The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to come up with new recommendations for nursing homes to safely expand visitation. The guidance allows for indoor visitation regardless of the vaccination status of the resident or visitor, with some exceptions.

Here in the Palmetto State, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says facilities must allow in-person, indoor visitation if the facility has less than or equal to 10% of the positive rate in the county they are located and no positive COVID-19 cases among staff or residents in the past 14 days.