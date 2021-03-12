DHEC: 756 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 756 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths in South Carolina. That makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State, 453,093 with 7,814 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 23,541 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.9%.

According to the department, 1,353,352 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.