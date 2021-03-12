DHEC announces creation of “CARE Panels” to assist with vaccine distribution efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is taking a grassroots approach to allocating COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. Department officials announced the formation of “CARE Panels” throughout the state Friday.

CARE is an acronym for Community Assessment Review and Equity.

The panels will be made up of various community groups who can ensure those who need the vaccine, can get it.

DHEC says they will also soon be releasing their own safety visitation guidelines on nursing homes and assisted living.