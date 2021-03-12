Lexington County Coroner identifies victim from fatal collision at Bethany Church Road intersection

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of a man who passed away in the hospital a day after being involved in a vehicle collision. The coroner says 26-year-old Phillip Auston Jones Friday due to injuries sustained in the collision on Thursday.

At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, officials say Jones was the rear passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Bethany Church Road when the driver did not stop at the stop sign and collided with another vehicle, which was traveling north on Boiling Springs Road. Investigators say Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Officials say the drivers of both vehicles and another passenger in the car Jones was in were all taken to area hospitals.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.