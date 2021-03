Saturday baseball game at Texas moved due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas (USC) – The game between South Carolina baseball at Texas, set for Saturday, March 13 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field will now be played at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) due to expected inclement weather in the area.

The Gamecocks and Longhorns will get the series started on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) and the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET).