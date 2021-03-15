DHEC: 310 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 310 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the Palmetto State. This is the first time no new deaths have been reported since last March. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 455,088 with 7,850 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 12,379 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.4%.

According to the department, 1,462,492 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.