South Carolina State basketball parts ways with Murray Garvin

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After six seasons leading the Bulldogs, Murray Garvin will no longer be the head coach at South Carolina State.

The news comes after the Bulldogs finished 1-17 (1-7 MEAC) in a season that included multiple COVID pauses.

Garvin posted a 82-168 record in nine seasons in Orangeburg, and has finished with losing records in the last five straight.

During the 2015-16 season, his only winning season at South Carolina State, Garvin led the Bulldogs to their best regular-season finish since 2005 with a 19-15 overall record, including a 12-4 MEAC mark. The Bulldogs finished the regular-season tied for second place, advanced to the MEAC Championship game and earned a postseason tournament bid to the CIT (Collegeinsider.com Postseason Tournament), the first such appearance since 2003.