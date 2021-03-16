8 killed in 3 separate shootings at Atlanta spas, suspect in custody

(CNN) — At least eight people are dead and two more injured after a shooting erupted Tuesday in the greater Atlanta area.

Authorities in Acworth were called to Young’s Asian Massage Parlor where a shooting had taken place. Less than an hour after that shooting, police were called to a separate shooting at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta where three people were found dead.

Officials say another body was discovered at the Aroma Therapy Spa across the street.

There is still no word on a possible motive in the various shootings, and no confirmation that they are connected, but authorities say they have a young man in custody and are working to piece together what may have happened.

A suspect, 21 year old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken in to custody by Crisp County officials which is nearly two hour outside of where the shootings took place.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department releasing the images below on their Facebook page.