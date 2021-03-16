DHEC: 383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 455,495 with 7,851 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,948 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.8%.

