Gamecock baseball’s Tuesday night game postponed

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team’s game against Davidson, scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to rain in the Midlands.

The game will be played tomorrow night (Wednesday, March 17) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. Fans who had tickets to tonight’s game will be able to use them for tomorrow’s contest.

The Gamecocks were swept by Texas this past weekend, marking the first losses of the season for USC.

The first edition of Carolina Calls with Head Coach Mark Kingston will now be tonight at Home Team Barbecue in Five Points from 7-8 p.m. The show will be broadcast on the Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott as the host.