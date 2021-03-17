Committee tables bill that would prevent transgender athletes from playing on girls’ HS sports teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A bill that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle and high school is not moving forward. The House Judiciary Committee tabled the bill Tuesday without a recorded vote, likely dooming any chance it has of passing in 2021.

South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.