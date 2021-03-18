DHEC: 856 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 856 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths in the state. This makes the Palmetto State’s total number of confirmed cases 457,217 with 7,896 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 18,794 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.3%.

According to the department, 1,484,545 total vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolina residents so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.