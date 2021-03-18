KCSO: Two facing charges after deputies execute search warrant, one taken into emergency protective custody

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says two individuals have been charged after deputies served a search warrant at a residence on the 3200 block of Porter Road, in Bethune. Authorities say 34-year-old Justin Neal Shope was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officials also say Hailey Dawn Gambrell, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

Authorities say they also discovered a disabled male in the residence who was taken into emergency protective custody by deputies.