DHEC: 603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 457,898 with 7,920 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 22,262 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.6%.

According to the department, 1,517,859 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received by South Carolina residents so far.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.