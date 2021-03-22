DHEC: 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 459,772 with 7,969 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 11,407 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4%.

According to the department, 1,617,648 total vaccine doses have been received by South Carolina residents so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.