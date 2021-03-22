Match with App State cancelled, Elon added for Gamecock women

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock women will have their soccer schedule changed this month due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the University of South Carolina women’s soccer program was notified that due to injuries, along with COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Appalachian State program, that the March 27 match between the programs will be cancelled. Additionally, South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith has announced that a match with Elon University will now be played on March 25, on the road, at 6 p.m.

As of today there will not be another home match scheduled for the women’s soccer program. Fans can expect a full refund of tickets already purchased for the Appalachian State match on March 27. If you have any questions about ticketing, please reach out to the Gamecock Ticket Office at 803-777-4274.

Tickets for the final women’s soccer home match on April 10 with Clemson are only available to Gamecock Club members, Familia FC members and past season ticket holders. Additional instructions have already been already emailed to those qualified fans.