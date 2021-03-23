DHEC: 494 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 494 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the state. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina 460,277 with 7,971 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 13,714 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 4.8%.

According to the department, 1,629,777 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.