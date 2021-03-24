DHEC: 436 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 436 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 460,736 with 7,992 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 14,007 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, a total of 1,667,932 vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.