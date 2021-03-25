DHEC: 551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of coronavirus cases 461,418 with 8,021 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 23,968 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.8%.

