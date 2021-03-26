DHEC: 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 462,140 with 8,031 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 24,303 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.6%.

According to the department, 1,739,781 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.