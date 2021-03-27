Gamecocks walk-off Gators in SEC home opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks waited nearly two years to host an SEC game at Founders Park. They waited nearly seven hours to get a result Friday night.

No. 25 South Carolina (14-6, 2-2 SEC) and No. 5 Florida (16-6, 3-1) needed 14 innings to decide an outcome in the Gamecocks’ conference home opener, and the Gamecocks came out on top 9-8 thanks to some two-out heroics.

Florida’s Nathan Hickey hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 14th that seemed to be the game-winning run. But Andrew Eyster left the yard for the fourth time this season to tie the game up at 8-8.

Jeff Heinrich followed that up with a single up the middle, then Colin Burgess delivered the final blow with a double to the right centerfield gap that scored Heinrich. Both runs scored in the bottom half of the 14th inning came with two outs.

Thomas Farr started on the mound for the Gamecocks, and struggled with his command early. He walked the bases loaded in the first inning, leading to two runs, and walked six batters in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Gamecocks were resilient at the plate against a tough Florida pitching staff. Whenever the Gators took a lead, Carolina was able to battle back, initially tying the game on a Braylen Wimmer RBI double in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Wimmer finished 4-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs to pace the Gamecocks at the plate.

Andrew Peters pitched four shutout innings in relief to keep the game tied in the extra innings. He threw a season-high 77 pitches (previous high was 43 vs. The Citadel) and struck out five batters while only allowing four baserunners.

The Gamecocks and Gators resume the series Saturday at 4:00 p.m..