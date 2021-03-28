Keyshawn Bryant declares for NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an offseason filled with uncertainty for the South Carolina men’s basketball team, one potential change has already been announced.

Gamecock junior forward Keyshawn Bryant announced on social media that he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bryant also said he will not hire an agent, giving himself the option to return to the Gamecocks next season if his draft prospects don’t pan out.

He was the second-leading scorer for South Carolina last season, averaging 14.4 points per game, and was second on the team in rebounds per game (5.4) and blocks (17).

At this time, no other Gamecocks have announced their plan for next season.